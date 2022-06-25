J.T. Poston comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Travelers Championship

J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Poston finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, J.T. Poston's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poston's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Poston hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Poston hit his 223 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Poston had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Poston missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Poston's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.