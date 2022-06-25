Hayden Buckley shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

Buckley got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Buckley's 198 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Buckley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Buckley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Buckley at even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Buckley's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.