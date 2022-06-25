Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Higgs chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.