Harris English putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

Harris English hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Harris English had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, English's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.