Harold Varner III shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 19th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Varner III hit his 267 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Varner III's tee shot went 277 yards to the native area, his second shot went 63 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Varner III hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Varner III had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 111 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.