Hank Lebioda shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 68th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda's tee shot went 274 yards to the native area and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lebioda got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.