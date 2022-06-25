Davis Riley shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Davis Riley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Riley's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Riley's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Riley's 90 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.