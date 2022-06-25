Conrad Shindler shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Conrad Shindler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Shindler finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Shindler's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Shindler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Shindler hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 3 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Shindler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Shindler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 3 under for the round.

Shindler got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shindler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Shindler had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shindler to 3 under for the round.