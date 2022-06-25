Christopher Gotterup putts himself to an even-par third round of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Christopher Gotterup hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Christopher Gotterup's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to even for the round.