Chez Reavie putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 19th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.