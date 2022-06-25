Chesson Hadley putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 19th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Chesson Hadley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadley's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hadley's tee shot went 132 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hadley hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.