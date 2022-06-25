Charles Howell III shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Charles Howell III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 19th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Howell III chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Howell III hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

At the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Howell III's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.