Cam Davis shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Travelers Championship

Cam Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 over for the round.