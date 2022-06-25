Brian Harman shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Harman hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Harman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Harman's tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.