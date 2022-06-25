Brendan Steele comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Travelers Championship

Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Steele finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Brendan Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brendan Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Steele hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.