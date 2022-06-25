Bill Haas shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Bill Haas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Haas hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Haas hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Haas's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.