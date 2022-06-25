Ben Silverman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Ben Silverman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Silverman finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, William McGirt, Martin Laird, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, and John Huh are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Silverman's 82 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Silverman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Silverman to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Silverman hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Silverman to 3 under for the round.

Silverman got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Silverman to 1 under for the round.