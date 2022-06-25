Austin Cook shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Cook's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Cook's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cook hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 17th, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.