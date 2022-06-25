Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Putnam's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Putnam's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Putnam hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.