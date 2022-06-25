Strong putting brings Andrew Novak an even-par round three of the Travelers Championship

Andrew Novak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Novak finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Andrew Novak chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Novak's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Novak hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.