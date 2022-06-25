  • Strong putting brings Andrew Novak an even-par round three of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Novak makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.