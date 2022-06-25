Adam Svensson shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Travelers Championship

In his third round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Svensson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

Svensson tee shot went 126 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Svensson's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.