Strong putting brings Adam Long an even-par round three of the Travelers Championship

Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Adam Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Long hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.