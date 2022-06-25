Aaron Rai putts well in round three of the Travelers Championship

Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Aaron Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Rai had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rai's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Rai hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.