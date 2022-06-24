Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 137th at 4 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Zach Johnson's 91 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Johnson took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.