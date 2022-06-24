  • Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson sticks approach to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.