Xander Schauffele delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Schauffele finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Xander Schauffele had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Schauffele had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schauffele's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.