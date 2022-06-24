Wyndham Clark putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, and Nick Hardy are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Wyndham Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Clark had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Clark chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.