William McGirt putts himself to an even-par second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, William McGirt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing William McGirt to 1 over for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.