Webb Simpson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Webb Simpson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Simpson's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.