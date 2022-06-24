Vince Whaley putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Vince Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Vince Whaley hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Whaley had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.