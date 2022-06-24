Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Duncan chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Duncan's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.