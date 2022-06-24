Strong putting brings Troy Merritt an even-par round two of the Travelers Championship

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Troy Merritt had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Merritt's 100 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.