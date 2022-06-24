Trey Mullinax shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Trey Mullinax hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mullinax had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Mullinax's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax's tee shot went 276 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 94 yards to the native area, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.