Tony Finau shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Tony Finau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.