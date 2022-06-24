Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Fleetwood's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.