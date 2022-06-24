Tom Hoge shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Tom Hoge hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge's tee shot went 241 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a double bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoge's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoge's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 over for the round.