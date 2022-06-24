Taylor Moore putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Taylor Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, and Nick Hardy are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Moore hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.