Sung Kang shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Sung Kang hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Kang hit his 210 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

Kang tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kang hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Kang got on in 5 and missed his triple bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.