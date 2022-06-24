Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cink's 145 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Cink hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.