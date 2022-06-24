Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.