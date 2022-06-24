Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 3 under for the round.