Seth Reeves shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Seth Reeves hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day in 151st at 10 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 3 over for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Reeves had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 3 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Reeves's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reeves hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 3 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Reeves chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 over for the round.