Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Sepp Straka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Straka had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Straka's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.