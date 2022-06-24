-
-
Seamus Power putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2022
-
Highlights
Seamus Power drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under with J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Seamus Power had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Power's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Power chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Power chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
-
-