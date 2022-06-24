Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Scheffler's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.