  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler chips it tight to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.