Scott Stallings putts himself to a 6-under 64 in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Scott Stallings chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stallings's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 7 under for the round.

Stallings tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 6 under for the round.