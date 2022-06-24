Scott Piercy shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Piercy hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.