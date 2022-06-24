Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Scott Gutschewski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Gutschewski had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Gutschewski hit his 82 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gutschewski's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.