  • Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Scott Gutschewski makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Gutschewski sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Scott Gutschewski makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.