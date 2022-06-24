Satoshi Kodaira putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, Satoshi Kodaira's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kodaira's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kodaira got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kodaira's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.