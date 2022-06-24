Sam Ryder putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ryder's 164 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.