  • Sam Burns putts himself to an even-par second round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sam Burns makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns rolls in 21-footer for birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sam Burns makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.