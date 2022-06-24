Sam Burns putts himself to an even-par second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Sam Burns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 8th at 7 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Sam Burns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.